ArtsUNC Charlotte

Charlotte’s 2025 Faculty Dance Concert Jan 24

Fri, Jan 24, 2025 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance faculty presents a compelling program of diverse pieces by Alyah BakerAudrey BaranE.E. Balcos, and Kaustavi Sarkar.

The performances will take place on January 24th and 25th 7:30pm!

Buy tickets here– tickets are $8-$18.  CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.  Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

