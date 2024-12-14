Charlotte Alumni Travel Opportunity—Galapagos Islands

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association — in conjunction with its travel partners — offer multiple opportunities to travel to majestic and historic locations across the globe. There is a variety of vacation package offerings that can whisk you away across the country or across the sea. With trips planned this year and next year, there are many opportunities to start checking off your bucket list of travel destinations. Join fellow alumni, friends and families, and experience the camaraderie of exploring the world with like-minded travelers. Trips have been thoughtfully selected with you and your alma mater in mind, the details taken care of, so you can relax and enjoy the company of your fellow alumni.

Today’s travel opportunity:

THE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS — WESTERN ITINERARY

February 11 – February 18, 2025

Nestled in the Pacific Ocean—at the confluence of three ocean currents—the Galapagos Islands are a haven for explorers, nature enthusiasts, and those seeking a profound connection with the natural world. Join us on a transformative expedition voyage through these enchanting islands to celebrate life’s diversity and to witness firsthand the stunning display of nature’s endless wonders.

