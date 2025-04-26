Charlotte Recognizes Its Extraordinary Staff At A 2025 Sweet Success Reception

The outstanding UNC Charlotte 2025 Staff Employee of the Year Award recipients were honored for their hard work and dedication to the campus community and beyond at a “Sweet Success” reception Wednesday, April 23, in the Popp Martin Student Union.

“It is important to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our staff,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This event gives us the chance to pause and recognize the extraordinary people who make UNC Charlotte an exceptional place to live, learn and work.”

“These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements, dedication and commitment of Charlotte’s employees,” said Deidra Harris-Lumpkins, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “Each of you has played a crucial role in our University’s success. This celebration is about recognizing those who have gone above and beyond, setting new standards of excellence and inspiring us all through your hard work and dedication.”

MORE >>>