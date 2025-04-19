Charlotte Research Juggernaut Continues—Becomes The First University In The U.S. With A Super Fab Lab

UNC Charlotte Joins Elite Ranks with Nation’s First Public University Super Fab Lab

In a major leap forward for innovation in higher education, UNC Charlotte has officially become the first public university in the U.S. to establish a Super Fab Lab, joining just five other such facilities worldwide.

The milestone marks another chapter in UNC Charlotte’s rise as a premier research institution and tech-forward hub of experiential learning. Designated by the non-profit Fab Foundation, the Super Fab Lab is a collaboration between the William States Lee College of Engineering and the College of Computing and Informatics.

“This puts the power in the students’ hands so they can reach a final product much faster than traditional methods,” said Terence Fagan, Ph.D., associate teaching professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science and founding director of the lab. “With the Super Fab Lab, our students can be more agile than industry.”

Faculty and staff got their first look at the facility during an unveiling event on Tuesday, April 15, where they toured the lab and saw its advanced equipment in action.

A Global Network for Local Impact

The Super Fab Lab doesn’t just give Charlotte cutting-edge tools—it connects the university to a global innovation network. With access to 3,000 Fab Labs across the globe, students and faculty are now part of a digitally connected community of researchers, technologists, and creators.

UNC Charlotte’s lab also comes with a unique mission: to add direct value to the manufacturing industry, enhancing regional economic growth while equipping students with real-world skills.

“The Charlotte Super Fab Lab is an incredible resource for UNC Charlotte, offering invaluable learning opportunities for students and faculty alike,” said David Wilson, Ph.D., professor of software and information systems and a member of the lab’s steering committee. “The amazing creations and collaborations the Super Fab Lab will help bring to life will expand the horizons in our University’s mission to advance innovation for the benefit of society.”

A Legacy of Innovation

Charlotte’s road to Super Fab Lab status began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fagan and a team of campus and community collaborators designed a simple but essential face shield for front-line workers—manufacturing over 100,000 units by leveraging University and community 3D printers, later scaling up with industrial partners.

“We need to break down barriers in the academic world and help bring manufacturing back to the United States,” Fagan said.

That mindset fueled the university’s investment in the Super Fab Lab. And for the students involved, the lab is more than just a facility—it’s a launchpad.

“The idea of putting lessons into practice has been my core motivation,” said Berenice Chavez, a mechanical engineering student. “I know I am not just learning the science of it all – my university has the resources, equipment and a team to help me expand my learning. It is a privilege to work along with my classmates, my friends, to see what we can create together.”

Students at the Helm

Students aren’t just users of the Super Fab Lab—they’re shaping it. From installing high-tech equipment to creating operational policies and testing new tools, students are deeply involved in its development. A permanent student seat on the lab’s steering committee ensures their voices continue to drive its evolution.

Inside the lab, students are trained to operate professional-grade machinery—skills that prepare them for leadership in engineering and tech industries. From CNC-milling to circuit production and precision metrology, students are working with tools usually reserved for top-tier industry professionals.

A Boost for Local Industry

The lab isn’t just a resource for UNC Charlotte—it’s also a game-changer for the greater Charlotte region, home to more than 3,600 manufacturers. A special funding agreement allows local companies, particularly small businesses, to access the lab’s equipment, opening doors to advanced manufacturing tools that were previously out of reach.

Machines that once belonged only to major corporations are now available to startups and small manufacturers—democratizing innovation and enhancing workflow efficiency across the region.

Backed by Statewide Investment

The Super Fab Lab was made possible through Engineering North Carolina’s Future, a 2022 initiative by the North Carolina General Assembly. The effort provided targeted appropriations to UNC Charlotte to create state-of-the-art learning environments and bolster industry-driven research and education.

Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering, secured funding through the initiative and oversaw the lab’s development. Construction began in August, and while the lab is currently located in the Kennedy Building, it will soon move to its permanent home in the Burson Building after renovations.

As UNC Charlotte continues to scale new heights in research, innovation, and impact, the Super Fab Lab stands as a shining example of its commitment to empowering students, advancing technology, and strengthening the region’s economy.

With global connections, real-world applications, and student-driven leadership, the Charlotte Super Fab Lab isn’t just a facility—it’s the future of engineering education.

MORE >>>