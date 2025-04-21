Betty Doster Leaving An Extraordinary Legacy And Indelible Mark On Charlotte

After nearly 15 years of dedicated service to UNC Charlotte, Betty Doster will retire from her role as special assistant to the chancellor for external relations and partnerships. Her last day will be June 30. A trusted leader and tireless advocate, Doster has played a transformative role in strengthening UNC Charlotte’s voice and influence across the city, state and beyond.

Since joining the University in 2010, Doster has worked to expand UNC Charlotte’s presence with federal, state and local government leaders as well as with the city of Charlotte’s business and civic communities. Her efforts helped secure major public investments that have fueled the University’s growth and strengthened its alignment with regional priorities.

Doster’s passion for UNC Charlotte is unmistakable. Her energy, loyalty and belief in the University’s mission have elevated nearly every initiative she touched. Whether working behind the scenes to build critical partnerships or championing student-focused projects, she approached every opportunity with determination and a deep love for the institution.

“Betty’s impact on UNC Charlotte is extraordinary,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “She and her team have helped us tell our story in a way that resonates — from the North Carolina legislature and members of the U.S. Congress to the heart of the city. Her ability to build authentic connections, champion our students and advocate for our mission has helped shape the University we are today. I am deeply grateful for her leadership and friendship.”

Under her guidance, UNC Charlotte advanced several key state and federal funding priorities, including COVID research support that laid the groundwork for the creation of CIPHER, and the successful Engineering North Carolina’s Future initiative, which expanded programs in engineering, computing and data science. Her advocacy also helped secure state funding for Klein Hall (Science Building) and the School of Data Science.

Doster played a key role in developing student-focused initiatives, including authorization for the University Recreation Center, expansion of the Collegiate Recovery Program and support for UNC Charlotte’s esports initiative. She helped lead engagement efforts around the city of Charlotte’s investment in the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center and played a pivotal role in the launch of the LYNX Light Rail extension, connecting campus to the broader city in new and meaningful ways.

A tireless advocate for students, Doster created meaningful opportunities for them to engage with campus visitors and dignitaries, helping to share the story of UNC Charlotte through their voices and experiences. She believes students are the University’s most powerful ambassadors and worked to ensure their stories were front and center.

In addition, Doster was instrumental in launching the University’s Corporate Engagement Office, revamping its economic development strategy and assisting in the creation of the Board of Visitors, working closely with the Division of University Advancement and campus leaders to strengthen external relationships.

Her deep commitment, unwavering advocacy and belief in UNC Charlotte’s promise have left an indelible mark on the University. Please join us in congratulating Betty Doster on her well-earned retirement and thanking her for her incredible service and lasting contributions.

