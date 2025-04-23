Joe Bost Named Special Assistant To The Chancellor For External Relations And Partnerships

UNC Charlotte announces the appointment of Joe Bost as special assistant to the chancellor for external relations and partnerships, effective May 15.

In this pivotal role, Bost will lead the University’s efforts to advance, implement and communicate its strategic direction by strengthening relationships with elected officials, government agencies, economic development partners and the broader business community, locally, regionally and nationally.

Bost brings deep experience in public policy and regional advocacy, having most recently served as chief advocacy officer for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. He has spent more than a decade building coalitions and delivering results that drive progress for the region, including securing major funding initiatives, championing pro-growth policies and positioning Charlotte as a top-tier destination for business and talent.

“UNC Charlotte is this great city’s great university and Joe Bost will help us accelerate the extraordinary momentum underway,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “As a newly designated R1 research university with growing national influence and a $3 billion annual economic impact, we are in a unique position to fuel progress across the region. Joe’s leadership and relationships will help extend that impact even further.”

His appointment comes at a time when UNC Charlotte is expanding its role as a driving force for innovation, workforce development and inclusive growth. From research to regional planning, the University’s partnerships help shape the trajectory of Charlotte, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

“This is a moment of incredible energy and opportunity for UNC Charlotte and for our city,” said Bost. “I’m honored to help strengthen the University’s partnerships and work alongside leaders who believe in what’s possible when Charlotte supports Charlotte.”

As special assistant to the chancellor, Bost will serve as a key external liaison, ensuring that UNC Charlotte remains at the table — and often sets the table — for the conversations that define the future of the region.

