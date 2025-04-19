Central Piedmont Helping Others With Rise Against Hunger
Want to do something meaningful and hands-on to help others? Join Central Piedmont Student Life and Central Piedmont Mentoring & Coaching for a powerful service opportunity with Rise Against Hunger—a global organization committed to ending hunger by delivering nutritious meals to communities around the world.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 30
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Worrell Gym
We’re calling on students, faculty, and staff to come together and assemble meal kits for those in need. It’s an incredible way to:
- Give back
- Connect with others
- Be part of something bigger
Spots are limited—reserve yours now and be part of the change.
Let’s show what Central Piedmont can do when we come together to make a difference!