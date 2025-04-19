Central Piedmont Helping Others With Rise Against Hunger

Want to do something meaningful and hands-on to help others? Join Central Piedmont Student Life and Central Piedmont Mentoring & Coaching for a powerful service opportunity with Rise Against Hunger—a global organization committed to ending hunger by delivering nutritious meals to communities around the world.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 30

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Worrell Gym

We’re calling on students, faculty, and staff to come together and assemble meal kits for those in need. It’s an incredible way to:

Give back

Connect with others

Be part of something bigger

Spots are limited—reserve yours now and be part of the change.

Let’s show what Central Piedmont can do when we come together to make a difference!

