Central Piedmont Prepares First Responders With The Community Lifeline

Central Piedmont Community College, in collaboration with Mecklenburg County and local first responder agencies, is launching The Community Lifeline—a transformative initiative designed to address the growing need for highly trained emergency response professionals in the region. The initiative, one of the most significant workforce development projects in the college’s history, will expand academic programs and create a state-of-the-art training facility at the Levine Campus in Matthews, N.C.

The initiative is critical as the region experiences rapid population growth and increasing demand for emergency medical services (EMS), fire protection, and law enforcement. The Community Lifeline effort will prepare the next generation of first responders while enhancing the skills of those already serving, ensuring Mecklenburg County remains ready to respond in times of crisis.

“As a community college, we serve as the workforce development engine for the county—and we are thrilled to be able to facilitate cross-agency public safety training,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College. “Our region relies on our first responders and emergency personnel every day, and with our expanded programs and new best-in-class facilities, we can provide safe spaces for these brave individuals to train, learn and grow. We appreciate the partnership with agencies across the county – many of whom have been supporting the design and providing input to ensure the facility will serve their current and future training needs.”

State-of-the-art training facility for first responders

The training facility will be an advanced, real-world learning environment where students and professionals from multiple agencies, including EMS, fire and law enforcement, will train together. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility will feature simulation spaces replicating real-life emergency scenarios, including:

A single-family residence

A townhouse

A convenience store

A burn building

A vehicle burn area

An entrapment space

A drive-thru building

A hospital/hotel simulation space

The college is also investing in a specialized driving course with two distinct tracks, which will allow emergency vehicle operators to refine their skills under realistic conditions.

The facility will include a state-of-the-art soundproof indoor practice firing range, enabling law enforcement to train locally and obtain required certifications in a controlled, credentialed-access environment.

“Central Piedmont continues to be the largest feeder of paramedics to MEDIC, with a strong pipeline of well-prepared graduates entering the field,” the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said in a statement. “Since Dec. 2022, 21 paramedic students have graduated from the college, and from just the 2023 and 2024 EMT cohorts alone, we have hired over 50 Central Piedmont graduates. Being part of the planning for the Community Lifeline ensures that future EMTs and paramedics will train in a facility that mirrors the demands of the field and prepares them to serve Mecklenburg County with excellence.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings also praised the facility’s focus on realistic and advanced training.

“As a police chief who joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department more than 30 years ago, I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to ensure our officers are ready for the challenges they face,” Jennings said. “The Community Lifeline initiative will provide our officers with advanced training in realistic, high-pressure situations, making them better prepared than any previous generation. By strengthening their skills and response capabilities, this facility will have a direct, positive impact on the overall public safety of the community we serve.”

Expanding academic programs in emergency response

In addition to hands-on training, the Community Lifeline will expand Central Piedmont’s academic programs in public safety and emergency response. New curriculum offerings will include:

Mental health and wellness training for public safety personnel

Proactive conflict resolution techniques

High-tech medical and crisis simulations

Cross-agency fire, EMS, and law enforcement programming

Virtual reality (VR) and drone-based training

These enhancements will help address workforce shortages while ensuring first responders have access to continuous, high-quality education.

Leaders from across the region’s public safety agencies are expressing strong support for the initiative.

“Charlotte Fire is proud to support our neighboring departments through mutual aid during emergency calls,” the department said in a statement. “Charlotte Fire and Central Piedmont have a long-standing relationship when it comes to training firefighters, and being included in the planning of the facility ensures it will reflect the real-world challenges we all face. This space will allow agencies across the county to train together — preparing side by side for the real-life events we respond to in the field.”

“I am excited about the forthcoming collaboration between the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the other townships’ law enforcement agencies, and Central Piedmont Community College regarding the training facility,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. “This partnership will facilitate the unification of first responders within our county, enabling joint training sessions at the newly constructed state-of-the-art training facility. With this facility, we will enhance our preparedness for future challenges and ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community.”

Penny Dunn, interim chief of police for the Town of Matthews, highlighted the long-term value of the facility for regional preparedness.

“The concept of a facility dedicated to advanced instruction across all disciplines of emergency response is a testament to the long-term commitment to public safety in this region,” Dunn said. “Central Piedmont’s choice of the Levine campus in Matthews for this facility is an honor for the community. The collaboration among Fire, EMS and Police entities of Mecklenburg County, our municipalities, and our education partner, Central Piedmont, ensures a future for excellence in first responder training.”

Engaging the community through safety programs

Beyond professional training, The Community Lifeline will serve as a resource for the broader community. Central Piedmont is exploring public programs such as:

CPR certification courses

Child car seat safety checks

Teen driver safety programs

The initiative also aims to strengthen pathways for high school students interested in emergency response careers through cadet programs and Junior ROTC collaborations.

Investing in the future of public safety

With a current budget of $118 million, the training facility is funded through Mecklenburg County appropriations and private support, including a 23-acre land donation from the Hendrick Automotive Group. The facility will be located on this 23-acre tract, positioned across a road from the existing campus. The driving course will be constructed on 14-acres of college-owned land adjacent to the existing buildings.

The facility will be built in phases and is expected to be fully operational in 2028.

As with any major construction project the college undertakes, Central Piedmont has taken a comprehensive approach to environmental assessment of the land. Aligned with the county’s commitment to a sustainable tree canopy, the college will preserve nearly 20% of the trees on the 23-acre area and more than 50% on the 14-acre area. Central Piedmont is evaluating tree-planting options once the project is complete.

As emergency response challenges evolve, the comprehensive Community Lifeline initiative will help safeguard Mecklenburg County’s residents by strengthening the region’s public safety workforce through agency collaboration, advanced technology training, and community engagement.

For more information, visit the Community Lifeline Initiative.

MORE >>>