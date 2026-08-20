American Conference Coaches Pick Charlotte Men’s Soccer #1

For the third consecutive season, Charlotte Men’s Soccer has been picked first in the American Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the conference on Tuesday morning.

Natsuki Ogata was named American Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Samuel Manufor was recognized with the American Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Ogata and Manufor were named to the All-Conference team with defender James Nyandjo . Three players named to the all-conference team is tied for the most alongside Florida Atlantic and FIU.

Last season, Kevin Langan ‘s squad won their first regular season conference title since 2016, finishing the 2025 campaign with an overall record of 8-4-4 (5-1-2 American) including a dominant 6-1-2 clip at home.

Charlotte opens the season on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. against #23 West Virginia at Jen Gaber Field.

2026 American Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Charlotte (5) 56

2. Florida Atlantic (3) 54

3. South Florida (1) 49

4. Missouri State 40

5. FIU 38

6. Tulsa 28

7. UAB 27

8. Memphis 24

9. Temple 8

(#) denotes first place votes

NATSUKI OGATA

Ogata, a senior forward from Japan, was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year alongside Humphrey Doh of UAB. Last season, Ogata served as a team captain and started in all 16 matches. He scored four goals including one in the win over Missouri State to help the 49ers clinch the American regular season title. At the conclusion of the season, he was named to the all-conference in the midfield.

SAMUEL MANUFOR

The reigning American Freshman of the Year is the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Manufor started in 15 of 16 games played last season and all 90 minutes in six matches while being the only freshman to receive first team all-conference recognition. Defensively, he was a critical part of a back line that allowed only 12 goals. Nationally, he was ranked 27th in TopDrawerSoccer’s Top 100 freshman of 2025.

JAMES NYANDJO

Alongside Manufor, Nyandjo earned all-freshman honors in 2025 starting in 12 of his 15 matches played. In seven matches, Nyandjo played all 90 minutes and helped anchor a strong Charlotte defense. In October, Nyandjo was named the American Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after scoring a goal in the 3-1 win over Memphis.

GOLD CARD

Reserve your spot at Jen Gaber Field this season by purchasing a 49er Gold Card. The package includes admission to all Charlotte men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball regular-season home matches. Fans can purchase their Gold Card HERE or contact the ticket office at niner@charlotte.edu or 704-687-4949.

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