Central Piedmont’s Transport Systems Technologies Info Sessions

Are you interested in a career in automotive technology, diesel heavy equipment technology, or collision repair and refinishing? Discover how Central Piedmont’s Transport Systems Technologies programs can set you on the path to success in these dynamic industries.

About Our Information Sessions: Join us at one of our upcoming information sessions to learn all about the robust training opportunities available through our credit and non-credit continuing education courses. During these sessions, you will:

Gain insights into our program offerings and industry-relevant skills training.

Learn about the admissions process and work-based learning requirements.

Enjoy a guided tour of our state-of-the-art transport systems technology facilities.

Each session will provide a comprehensive overview, ensuring you have all the information you need to get started.

Session Dates and Locations:

Session 1

Thurs., June 6

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Building, Room 130

Registration is required

Thurs., June 6 6 – 7:30 p.m. Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Building, Room 130 Registration is required

Session 2

Thurs., July 11

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Levine Campus, Joe Hendrick Center for Automotive

Registration is required

Ready to Jump Start Your Career? Discover the pathways to success in an industry that keeps the world moving. We look forward to seeing you there and helping you drive your future forward!

MORE >>>