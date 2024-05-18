Laura Peter Appointed Executive Director At Charlotte

Laura Peter has been named executive director of the Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships at UNC Charlotte. Recognized by the World IP Review as one of the most “Influential Women in IP,” Peter brings a wealth of experience to the university’s efforts in managing research innovation, disclosures, patents, trademarks, copyrights, licensing, and other facets of technology transfer.

Peter’s distinguished career includes serving as deputy under secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, roles that have equipped her with substantial expertise in the intellectual property domain.

Greg Needham, senior executive director of the Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, praised Peter’s appointment, stating, “Laura’s extensive background spanning more than 25 years across various industries in building IP portfolios, licensing technologies, and driving innovation brings a valuable perspective to our team. Her experience is particularly beneficial at a time when we are experiencing growth in research innovation and as Charlotte transitions to an R1 University in the upcoming year.”

Peter’s academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Cornell University, a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago, and a juris doctor in intellectual property law from Santa Clara University. Additionally, she earned a Master of Law in international business from King’s College in London.

“I am dedicated to promoting an innovation culture, enhancing research collaborations and industry partnerships, and elevating the University’s reputation as a leading institution in innovation across the nation,” said Peter. “I am thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to UNC Charlotte’s mission and drive cutting-edge technology to help solve the grand challenges of our times.”

Peter’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture for UNC Charlotte, as the university prepares to elevate its research profile to the R1 status, a designation reserved for institutions with the highest levels of research activity. Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the university’s strategic goals and fostering an environment where groundbreaking research can thrive.

