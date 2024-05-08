Dance Fever Presents A Night On Broadway Recital At Central Piedmont
Dance Fever’s year end recital, A Night On Broadway, will feature dancers ages 2-18 performing to your favorite Broadway hits at Central Piedmont Community College’s Dale F. Halton Theater. Most dancers will perform in only one recital time; please be sure to check your dancer’s assigned time before purchasing tickets.
*Please note: ADA tickets are SPACES for wheelchairs. There are NO SEATS in these areas. Please contact the Box Office for ADA needs.*
SHOW TIMES
- 18 MAY 2024
- 02:00 PM
- 18 MAY 2024
- 4:00 PM
- 18 MAY 2024
- 7:00 PM
- 19 MAY 2024
- 11:00 AM
- 19 MAY 2024
- 01:00 PM