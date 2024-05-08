Wednesday, May 8, 2024
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Dance Fever Presents A Night On Broadway Recital At Central Piedmont

Dance Fever’s year end recital, A Night On Broadway, will feature dancers ages 2-18 performing to your favorite Broadway hits at Central Piedmont Community College’s Dale F. Halton Theater. Most dancers will perform in only one recital time; please be sure to check your dancer’s assigned time before purchasing tickets.
*Please note:  ADA tickets are SPACES for wheelchairs. There are NO SEATS in these areas. Please contact the Box Office for ADA needs.*

SHOW TIMES

  •  18 MAY 2024
  •  02:00 PM
  •  18 MAY 2024
  •  4:00 PM
  •  18 MAY 2024
  •  7:00 PM
  •  19 MAY 2024
  •  11:00 AM
  •  19 MAY 2024
  •  01:00 PM

