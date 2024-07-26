Charlotte Plant Pathology Course Aug 6

Tue, Aug 06, 2024 | 5:30pm to 7:30pm

McMillan Greenhouse, Classroom

9090 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

http://gardens.charlotte.edu

Plant Pathology



4 CNPS credit hours



Cost: $65



Dates: Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.



Location: McMillan Greenhouse Classroom at UNC Charlotte



Course Description: As any home gardener has found out, plants get sick too! This course will meet twice for two hours to explain the basics of what organisms cause plant diseases, covering bacteria, fungi, viruses, nematodes, and oomycetes. We will discuss how plants get sick, basic tips for diagnosing a diseased plant, and some of the control strategies used to promote plant health.



Instructor: Dr. Morgan Carter has worked with microbes that hurt and help plants for over a dozen years, since she was an undergraduate studying biochemistry at North Carolina State University. She has a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from Cornell University and conducted postdoctroal work at the University of Arizona. She joined UNC Charlotte in 2023 as an Assistant Professor in Biological Sciences, where she teaches Genetics and Fungal Biology while running a research lab focused on bacterial-fungal interactions. Though her research is largely focused on molecular biology and genomics, she still finds time to spot fungi in the woods and do some disease diagnostics for her home garden.



Questions? Please contact cara.lursen@charlotte.edu.

