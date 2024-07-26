Charlotte Symposium Shows How Research Powers Innovation In The Community

Fri, Aug 02, 2024 | 9:15am to 1pm

The UNC Charlotte Summer Research Symposium is a showcase of research projects completed by undergraduate students participating in the Office of Undergraduate Research Summer Scholars program. Summer Research Scholars, ranging from sophomore to senior students, represent over 35 majors and programs across the various colleges in the university. Come learn about how research powers undergraduate education and innovation in Charlotte.

