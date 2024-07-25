Central Piedmont Offers Virtual Sessions To Complete Enrollment

Education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, and Central Piedmont Community College offers a variety of options to help you achieve your goals. The type of student you are dictates the enrollment steps you need to complete during the admission process, and Central Piedmont wants to ensure you have all the resources you need to complete those steps quickly. So, Central Piedmont is offering 30-minute virtual Q&A sessions dedicated to navigating the enrollment process.

What Is Covered:

Step-by-step walkthrough of the enrollment process

Q&A to address any of your concerns

Resources to get you started on the right foot

Choose a Date and Time:

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 at Noon

Tuesday, July 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on these helpful sessions. Make your enrollment process smooth and stress-free.

