JCSU Coordinator Gia Wright Only HBCU Rep Named To The CPTA

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Forbes reported in February that 1 in 8 of all undergraduate college students are transfer students, meaning they started their collegiate journey at one institution and then transferred to another one.

There are many different reasons why students choose to transfer. They may have taken their introductory classes at a community college, or they could have learned that the first institution they committed to wasn’t meeting their needs.

At Johnson C. Smith University, Gia Wright is available to assist students as an Articulation and Transfer Coordinator. In her role, she helps admit students who come to JCSU from other institutions and also helps students who come to JCSU as part of an articulation agreement with community colleges around the country.

But Wright was recently given the opportunity to help transfer students at the state level after being named the Independent College and University Central Region Representative in the College Transfer Program Association, or CTPA.

Even more impressive, Wright is the only representative from an HBCU on the CTPA board.

“By being on this board, we can help refine processes for transfer students,” she said. “There is a misconception that transfer students are just regular students. However, they come in with a lot of experience but sometimes need help finding their place in the community. My goal at JCSU is to help make transfer students feel more welcome.”

According to Tarji Caldwell, director of Admissions, Wright has and continues to succeed in that goal.

“Ms. Wright’s contributions have been immensely appreciated,” she said. “She has enthusiastically supported not only transfer students but all students, displaying a personable demeanor and introducing innovative ideas. I’m excited about her recent appointment as the Central Regional Representative for the CTPA. It’s not surprising, given her dedication to the work she has begun at JCSU.”

As a part of her role, Wright advises the Transfer Student Association (TSA) at JCSU. This is a group of students who have transferred on their own or as a part of an articulation agreement.

JCSU has signed several articulation agreements with both community colleges and four-year institutions. These agreements allow students to complete a part of their education at JCSU and the other part at a partner institution.

JCSU currently has articulation agreements with Central Piedmont Community College, Onondaga Community College, Gaston College, Grand Valley State University, Lenoir-Ryan, Howard University, and Shabbot College, to name a few.

“Through these articulation agreements, we can receive students from those college and universities if they’re looking to transfer,” said Wright. “The importance of having these agreements is to define for students how they can receive scholarships, tuition discounts, and other ways to help them enrich their connections.”

Wright’s role on the CTPA Board will begin in August. As a part of the board, she will meet regularly with other college and university representatives and attend a conference in the Spring where she will be able to learn more about best practices for transfer admission professionals.

Although Wright says she is honored to be on the board, she acknowledges that her colleagues in the Office of Admissions play an important role in accepting transfer students. She thanked several JCSU faculty and staff, including Brandon Harris, Dr. Cindy Kistenberg, Jayla DeBoles, Kamisha Johnson, Dr. Angela White, Caldwell and Dr. Davida Haywood.

“All these individuals in some way, shape or form have given me the resources and confidence to seek out information to help create better processes for transfer students,” said Wright.

“Congratulations to Ms. Gia Wright on this well-deserved recognition,” added Caldwell.

MORE >>>