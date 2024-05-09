Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Made The Business North Carolina Power List A Record 4th Consecutive Year
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and several University alumni and board members have been named among the state’s most influential private-sector leaders in the 2024 Business North Carolina Power List.
Gaber was recognized for the fourth consecutive year in the education category. The publication noted Gaber’s push to expand research and Charlotte’s projection to receive Carnegie R1, or top-tier, research classification in early 2025.
Also named to the magazine’s annual list of the state’s most influential private-sector leaders are:
Education
John Hauser ‘89, president, Gaston College
Economic Development
Tracy Dodson ’97, ’98, assistant city manager and economic director, city of Charlotte
Gene McLaurin ’78, chair of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and president of Quality Oil and Gas
Finance and Insurance
Dontá L. Wilson ’97, chief consumer and small business banking officer, Truist Financial and vice chair of the University Board of Trustees
Health Care
Chris Peek ’93, president and CEO of CaroMont Health
Hospitality and Tourism
Mohammad Jenatian ’87, president and CEO, Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance
Information Technology
Igor Jablokov ‘00 MBA, CEO and founder, Pryon
Professional Services
Tripp Beacham ’90, ’95, managing principal, BB+M
Malcomb Coley (Belk College of Business Board of Advisors), U.S. Central Growth Market Leader and Charlotte managing partner, EY
Joe Paradise (Belk College Board of Advisors), office managing partner, KPMG
Real Estate
Clay Grubb (Childress Klein Center for Real Estate board), CEO, Grubb Properties
David Ravin ’94, president and CEO, Northwood Ravin
Pat Rodgers (CKCRE board), president and CEO, Rodgers Builders
Retail and Wholesale
John Cato ’73, chair, president and CEO, The Cato Corp.
Lisa Cooper, CEO, Mast General Store
Omar Jorge Pena, Belk College Advisory Board, CEO, Compare Foods
Honorees were selected based upon magazine-solicited nominations, interviews with sources, research “and relying on years of experience covering North Carolina’s business community,” said Business North Carolina Editor David Mildenberg, a 1992 Charlotte MBA alumnus.