Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Made The Business North Carolina Power List A Record 4th Consecutive Year

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and several University alumni and board members have been named among the state’s most influential private-sector leaders in the 2024 Business North Carolina Power List.



Gaber was recognized for the fourth consecutive year in the education category. The publication noted Gaber’s push to expand research and Charlotte’s projection to receive Carnegie R1, or top-tier, research classification in early 2025.



Also named to the magazine’s annual list of the state’s most influential private-sector leaders are:



Education

John Hauser ‘89, president, Gaston College



Economic Development

Tracy Dodson ’97, ’98, assistant city manager and economic director, city of Charlotte

Gene McLaurin ’78, chair of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and president of Quality Oil and Gas



Finance and Insurance

Dontá L. Wilson ’97, chief consumer and small business banking officer, Truist Financial and vice chair of the University Board of Trustees

Health Care

Chris Peek ’93, president and CEO of CaroMont Health

Hospitality and Tourism

Mohammad Jenatian ’87, president and CEO, Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance



Information Technology

​​Igor Jablokov ‘00 MBA, CEO and founder, Pryon

Professional Services

Tripp Beacham ’90, ’95, managing principal, BB+M

Malcomb Coley (Belk College of Business Board of Advisors), U.S. Central Growth Market Leader and Charlotte managing partner, EY

Joe Paradise (Belk College Board of Advisors), office managing partner, KPMG

Real Estate

Clay Grubb (Childress Klein Center for Real Estate board), CEO, Grubb Properties

David Ravin ’94, president and CEO, Northwood Ravin

Pat Rodgers (CKCRE board), president and CEO, Rodgers Builders

Retail and Wholesale

John Cato ’73, chair, president and CEO, The Cato Corp.

Lisa Cooper, CEO, Mast General Store

Omar Jorge Pena, Belk College Advisory Board, CEO, Compare Foods

Honorees were selected based upon magazine-solicited nominations, interviews with sources, research “and relying on years of experience covering North Carolina’s business community,” said Business North Carolina Editor David Mildenberg, a 1992 Charlotte MBA alumnus.

MORE >>>