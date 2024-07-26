Creative Writing Camp Draws Campers To Queens University Charlotte

By SARAH CREECH

During a blistering week in early July—hot even by Charlotte standards—22 rising sixth through 10th graders gathered in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement. In its fifth year, Creative Writing Camp at Queens has grown from its 2020 virtual launch to being housed now in the most beautiful building on campus, drawing students from all over the city for a week where they can gather and celebrate their love of reading, writing, discussion, and creativity.

There are no grades at Creative Writing Camp, only the freedom to exercise their imaginations in an inclusive, fun environment where curiosity leads the way. No one has to apologize for wanting to be indoors writing and reading during the summer. That’s where they want to be, engaged in activities that exercise the fundamentals of writing in the genres of fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, and playwriting.

Campers customized their schedules to choose which sessions they wanted to take. They could choose lyric writing if they’re interested in songwriting, or fan fiction if they love a fictional character so much they wished to write from that perspective. Social justice poetry? Humor writing? They could choose those too. Certain sessions were full-group activities, like the 48-hour playwriting challenge and writing a group poem with the writer-in-residence at Queens, Morri Creech. In these sessions, campers worked collaboratively to create. They received feedback and learned to apply it in teams, which made the revision process more hands-on and exciting.

All week, campers created work in preparation for the family showcase that closed out camp. Students produced the entire showcase where their collective efforts are shared with an audience. Every year, they demonstrate an incredible range of thought-provoking, engaging work, and they make the audience laugh a lot too.

Returning camper Liza Wright, a rising ninth grader at Providence Day School and a precocious poet and storyteller says she returns to Creative Writing Camp “for the chance to be around kids my age that love writing too. That’s not something I really get in my day-to-day life, and as a writer, I find it incredibly valuable to be around and connect with like-minded people. Plus, between treasure hunts, wild games of hide-and-seek, playing Quiplash, and eating more popsicles & Dum-Dums than a person should ever consume, camp is just plain fun! So, I choose to come back and re-immerse myself in that.”

Campers had the chance to study with guest authors like Queens alumnae Danielle Price and Megan Rosenthal, both of whom, since graduation, have published books with Warren Publishing. This year, Megan Rosenthal, who has a forthcoming novel due out this year, returned with Alissa DeRogatis, a local Charlotte author whose debut, “Call It What You Want,” went viral on #BookTok. Campers sat down with the writers for a Q&A, asked about the writing and publishing process, and then had their books signed.

All week they were guided by camp staff, alums of the English and Writing Studies Department. Camp counselors Izzy Harvey, Allison Schwai, and Lara Boyle have continued their writing journeys by attending graduate school and publishing novels, short stories, and essays. They return to camp each year to share their experience and talent with young, eager writers, and look forward to camp because, as counselor Izzy Harvey says, “It’s so great to see the younger people have such an investment in literature and creative writing, and it makes me excited to see what the next generation will produce.”

At the welcome session for Creative Writing Camp, the writers are invited to make the Gambrell Center and the entire Queens campus their third space for the week. This idea resonated with returning camper and comedic talent, Teagan Raynor. She says, “We talk a lot about camp being a third space— not school and not home, but somewhere you feel comfortable, safe, and happy. Queens Writing Camp would definitely be considered a third space to me because of the friendly environment and how everyone works together to put together a big showcase for the parents.”

All week campers live out Oscar Wilde’s quote: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” They make new friends with a shared love of the language arts. By the end of camp, many campers share contact information to carry these friendships with them into the next school year. Creative Writing Camp is never officially over. Their writing journeys will continue beyond a single week together. Campers end each camp day by saying, “Until tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow.” And then, finally, “until next summer.”

