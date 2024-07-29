Charlotte Piano Sale August 1

Thu, Aug 01, 2024 | 12pm to 8pm

Robinson Hall

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has had the use of new first-class pianos on a no-cost basis for the 2023-2024 school year. This arrangement is provided through an association with the Rockley Family Foundation. These instruments, in addition to instruments provided to other institutions, and instruments made available by various manufacturers will be sold by the Foundation to perpetuate this valuable program.

A large selection of grand pianos, baby grands, digital player grands, vertical (upright) pianos, and digital pianos will be available. This event will feature instruments from such famous makers as Yamaha, Steinway & Sons, Kawai, Disklavier, Clavinova, and many others. Most instruments are less than one year old, include a new factory warranty, and are tuned, and ready to go. Delivery and technical services are provided by Miller Piano. Special no-interest financing is available on site. Moreover, the Rockley Family Foundation indicates that in many cases, a substantial portion of your purchase is considered as a charitable contribution to the Rockley Family Foundation and may be tax deductible. You are encouraged to consult with your own tax advisor as to the potential tax deductibility of any such contributions.

BY APPOINTMENT: You are invited to attend a special “private sale” on Thursday August 1st along with our faculty and staff. This will give you an opportunity to purchase with priority in selection and price reduction. To secure a time call: (704) 661-2792.

The sale will be open to the public Friday August 2nd 11 am-7pm and Saturday August 3rd 10 am-5pm.

MORE >>>