Zoom Phone Virtual Training At Charlotte August 8

Thu, Aug 08, 2024 | 9am to 10am

Zoom phones are simple to set up and use, with a user-friendly interface that will make it easy for everyone on campus to make and receive calls from any device. Zoom Phone functions on a desktop, laptop, mobile device (Zoom softphone), or physical desk phone. This virtual training session will introduce the basics of using Zoom softphones. Learn how to complete the initial setup of your Zoom phone, set your business hours, set up your voicemail greeting, place and receive calls, access your voicemail messages, forward and delegate calls, and move quickly from a Zoom phone call to a Zoom meeting all from your Zoom desktop client or mobile app.

To register for this session, please log in to the Learning & Development portal and select Events Calendar.

This training is recorded. If you are unable to attend, you can request a copy by emailing carolyn.hart@charlotte.edu

