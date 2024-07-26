Central Piedmont Corporate Engagement Is A Driving Force In The Success Of Companies

For more than 60 years, Central Piedmont Community College has been a driving force in the success of individuals and the companies that employ them. Our commitment to preparing a ready, skilled, and knowledgeable workforce is obvious in thousands of local enterprises from healthcare to manufacturing to banking.

We do this by working one-on-one with companies and organizations — building a custom program to match the learning needs to job performance.

The Central Piedmont Corporate Engagement team serves the training and development needs of businesses and organizations.

With hundreds of courses, across many fields and topics, the Corporate Engagement team is your comprehensive training partner. Our real-world, expert instructors can tailor class content to your specific needs. We listen and understand the specific needs of your business. This includes whether needs assessment tools might be useful. Then, we design training and give you the option of learning at your site or on a campus. Select from three tracks, and let the Corporate Engagement team bring you quality learning programs to meet your unique needs.

