Charlotte Ranked In The Top 12 Nationally By Times Higher Education

UNC Charlotte was recognized recently by Times Higher Education for its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

UNC Charlotte ranked in six categories and among the top 12 for U.S. universities in three categories.

“To support our strategic vision as an emerging top-tier global research university, we are focused on making UNC Charlotte a national leader in sustainability,” said Michael Lizotte, UNC Charlotte’s sustainability officer. “To be again recognized and included among many of the world’s top universities in this area illustrates the great work our faculty, staff and students are doing as we drive progress for our region and for North Carolina.”

