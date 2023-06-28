Opera Carolina And The ILA Present Tales Of Hoffmann At Central Piedmont

The Tales of Hoffmann (Les Contes d’Hoffmann, sung in French with English subtitles), presented by Opera Carolina and the International Lyric Academy (ILA). This opera tells three different stories about the eccentric inventor Spalanzani and his mechanical doll named Olympia, and features the famous “Barcarole” and “Song of Kleinzach.” ILA soloists, Ensemble, and Orchestra led by Maestro James Meena.

Dale F. Halton Theater

July 5th and July 8th

