Queens University Charlotte Creates Employee Resource Group For LGBTQ+

For Kira McEntire, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, working in an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion is essential. It’s so important, in fact, that she recently decided to start the process of creating an Employee Resource Group at Queens University for LGBTQ+ faculty and staff.

“I decided to begin the formation of Queer and Questioning so that my colleagues and I will have a community on campus that will provide a space for people who have a shared understanding of our identities,” said McEntire. “Having visibility and letting those who still question where they fall on the ‘queer spectrum’ know that we are here means everything.”

MORE >>>