Central Piedmont Spring Commencement May 9

Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to honor its graduates’ hard work and achievements as they walk across the stage to commemorate this momentous milestone. CPCC invites classmates and friends of the graduates to join in the celebration.

Location: Bojangles Coliseum

Date: Thurs., May 9, 2024

Times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Important Notes:

Please review the Bojangles Coliseum clear bag policy before attending the event.

before attending the event. Check the Graduation Services website for photo galleries after the event.

MORE >>>