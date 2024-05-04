Central Piedmont Represented At United Nations Conference

Four students represented Central Piedmont Community College at the prestigious National Model United Nations Conference in New York, joining nearly 2,000 participants from over 100 countries. This event underscored the essence of global citizenship as the CPCC delegation represented Liechtenstein, engaging deeply in committees like the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) and General Assembly 3rd committees.

Global Debates and Resolutions:

Topics included sustainability in textile industries, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, children’s rights in conflict zones, and preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Over 30 hours of intense deliberation and resolution drafting provided hands-on experience in global governance.

Cultural Immersion in New York City:

The trip featured cultural explorations, including walks through Central Park, visits to Times Square, Broadway shows diverse dining experiences, subway rides, and tours of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Faculty Advisor Carla Cole and Club President Pragya Pandya even appeared live on the Today Show.

Skills and Reflections from Students:

Students reported enhanced skills in diplomacy, negotiation, and cultural appreciation.

Reflections highlighted personal growth in speaking, writing, and applying academic knowledge in economics, international relations, sociology, and political science.

CPCC is immensely proud of its students’ achievements and their development into poised global citizens. Appreciation goes to Student Engagement, Student Government, Institutional Advancement, and Academic Affairs for their support, with special mentions to Biology faculty Lauren Jackson and Nickolas Davros and Central Piedmont librarians for aiding our students’ research on pivotal global issues.

