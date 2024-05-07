Angela Preston Chosen As Charlotte’s Mebane Literacy Center Director

UNC Charlotte’s Mebane Early Literacy Center, nestled within the esteemed Cato College of Education, boasts Angela Preston ’16 Ph.D. ’11 M.Ed. as its dynamic director. With roots as a dedicated special educator in North Carolina’s public school system, Preston’s journey has been one of transformative impact.

Initially honing her skills in explicit, systematic literacy instruction for students with disabilities, Preston’s trajectory evolved to champion the alignment of instructional literacy practices with the science of reading. Her influence spans districts, schools, classrooms, preschools, and community-based programs.

Reflecting on the realm of early literacy research, often dubbed the science of reading, Preston affirms, “What I find most encouraging… is that better literacy outcomes for all students are achievable.” Her optimism is grounded in tangible solutions, with UNC Charlotte’s Cato College of Education at the forefront. Preston highlights the college’s proactive stance, noting, “Faculty… are already working to address gaps in early literacy through their innovative teacher preparation programs and coursework aligned to the science of reading.”

During her tenure at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Early Learning, Preston’s role as an early literacy consultant was pivotal. She spearheaded initiatives to fortify districts’ instructional practices, ensuring alignment with the science of reading. Moreover, Preston led the charge in training North Carolina’s educators in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling.

Dean Malcolm Butler commends Preston’s unwavering commitment, stating, “Dr. Preston’s dedication to advancing literacy education and supporting diverse student populations embodies the spirit of excellence we strive for in our Cato College of Education.” Beyond her literacy advocacy, Preston’s profound expertise in special education amplifies her contributions, aligning seamlessly with the college’s mission to lead in early childhood literacy.

In the bustling landscape of UNC Charlotte’s educational endeavors, Angela Preston shines as a beacon of innovation, driving transformative change in the realm of early literacy education.

MORE >>>