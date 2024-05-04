Charlotte Professor Mark Pizzato Launches Book #8 With Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing unveils a captivating exploration into the intersection of architecture, theology, and theatricality with the release of “European Churches and Chinese Temples as Neuro-Theatrical Sites,” authored by the esteemed UNC Charlotte Professor of Theatre and Film, Mark Pizzato. This latest addition to Pizzato’s oeuvre marks his eighth book, showcasing his adeptness at traversing interdisciplinary boundaries with finesse.

Delving deep into his rich tapestry of research and global expeditions spanning Europe, China, and the Holy Land, Pizzato meticulously dissects over 80 religious edifices. Complemented by a trove of visual accompaniments, including 40 printed images within the book itself, the author generously shares an additional 2,000 photos and videos via an open-access platform on Bloomsbury’s website, ensuring accessibility for all curious minds.

Employing a theatrical lens, Pizzato scrutinizes the architectural nuances, ideological underpinnings, and visceral responses elicited by these sacred spaces. He seamlessly melds disparate disciplines — from architecture and religion to philosophy and neuroscience — into a cohesive framework, illuminating the symbiotic relationship between performance and place.

“As a theatre perspective offers, different disciplines might intertwine in a holistic manner,” Pizzato elucidates, encapsulating the ethos of his interdisciplinary approach.

In juxtaposing European churches with Chinese temples, Pizzato discerns a stark contrast in thematic emphasis, notably the prevalence of melodrama in Christian iconography versus the Taoist concept of balance. Reflecting on the implications of melodrama in contemporary politics, the author navigates nuanced terrain, probing both its allure and perils.

Looking ahead, Pizzato anticipates further scholarly endeavors, including a presentation titled “Melodramatic or Tragicomic Assemblages in European Church Rivalries” at the forthcoming Performance Studies International conference in London. Moreover, he teases a prospective “sequel” to his current work, hinting at a continued exploration of the complex interplay between architecture, performance, and culture.

To commemorate the book’s release, Pizzato invites the public to a virtual book launch event on May 3rd, featuring esteemed scholars Bill Chu, David Penchansky, and Rob Conkie. This interactive dialogue promises to illuminate new dimensions of Pizzato’s groundbreaking research, fostering intellectual exchange and discovery.

