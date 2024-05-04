Charlotte To Recognize Record Class At Spring Commencement

On Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, UNC Charlotte will hold Spring Commencement ceremonies for 2024 graduates in Dale F. Halton Arena. During four ceremonies, the University will recognize what is expected to be a record-breaking class. According to the Registrar’s Office, more than 5,100 students will complete their degrees and graduate certificates, exceeding the previous number from spring 2021.

Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates in the Belk College of Business and College of Health and Human Services. Sarah Herrera, social work, will give the student address; Kenan Moore, marketing, will serve as bell ringer; and Karen Ford-Eickhoff, clinical professor of management, will serve as university marshal. Members of the Class of 1975 will be in attendance, celebrating their 49th Reunion.

The 3 p.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Arts + Architecture, College of Computing and Informatics, Cato College of Education and William States Lee College of Engineering. Amelia Todd, architecture, will give the student address; Anvi Tirunagari, data science, will serve as bell ringer; and Carlos Cruz, associate professor of theatre, will serve as university marshal.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and College of Science. Ella Kellner, biology, will give the student address; Sasha Sembur, communication studies and political science, will serve as bell ringer; and Terry Shirley, senior lecturer of geography and earth sciences, will serve as university marshal.

The 3 p.m. ceremony is for all graduate students — doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates for all programs. Abhishek Shibu, nanoscale science, will give the student address; M. Unique Kumtap, public health, will serve as bell ringer; and Jean-Claude Thill, Knight Distinguished Professor, will serve as university marshal.

