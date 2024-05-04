Dontá L. Wilson Gets A Hall At Charlotte

By JENNY MATZ

UNC Charlotte’s newest residence hall opened its doors to nearly 700 first-year students in January 2024. However, it wasn’t until April 9, amidst the first few hours of Niner Nation Gives, that it truly came to life. On this date, an energetic and touching ceremony officially dedicated the residence hall in honor of distinguished alumnus Dontá L. Wilson ’97.

“Thanks to a generous gift, we’re creating the Wilson Believe Fund, an endowed scholarship fund aimed at helping first-gen students pursuing degrees in business and education,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber stated. “And in honor of Dontá’s amazing contributions, we’re thrilled to rename our newest residence Dontá L. Wilson Hall.”

Wilson’s dedication to supporting first-generation college students stems from his own experiences navigating the complexities of higher education. With nearly 40% of UNC Charlotte undergraduate students identifying as first-generation, the Wilson Believe Fund will be instrumental in alleviating the financial burdens and uncertainties faced by these students and their families.

Wilson, with his infectious smile and trademark positivity, expressed his hopes for the future.

“My greatest hope is to contribute to rich student experiences that live on long after their time at UNC Charlotte,” he shared. “When students can focus more on enjoying the experience and performing to the best of their abilities, the benefits extend far beyond the students and our 49er community.”

As the chief consumer and small business banking officer for Truist Financial Corporation, Wilson brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his alma mater. His journey from a student leader to a highly respected banking executive is nothing short of inspiring.

The new naming also marks a historic moment as UNC Charlotte’s first residence hall named after an African American. With its comfortable rooms, vibrant common areas and state-of-the-art facilities, Wilson Hall is more than just a place to live; it’s a home where lifelong memories are made.

As Wilson Hall becomes a hub of activity, the legacy of its namesake continues to inspire countless students. Wilson’s commitment to spreading hope and empowering future generations is a testament to the power of education and philanthropy.

