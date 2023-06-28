US Secretary Of Energy Speaks At JCSU On Clean Energy Importance

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm hosted an energy town hall meeting in the Duke Hall Community Room at Johnson C. Smith University on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Granholm’s town hall was an effort to educate the Charlotte area on President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. During the event, Granholm spoke about the importance of switching to clean energy, stating that it can aid in national and global security and cut household energy costs. She also spoke about incentives being offered to those who install solar panels at their homes or decide to invest in an electric vehicle.

