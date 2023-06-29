Five All-America Honors In One Season For Charlotte 49er

Cam Fisher became just the second player in Charlotte 49ers baseball history to receive five All-America honors in a single season with a Second Team All-America honor from Baseball America on Wednesday morning (June 28).



The Baseball America nod joins a First Team recognition from the ABCA/Rawlings, Second Team honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA, and a Third Team selection from Perfect Game earlier in the summer.



Fisher now joins consensus First Team All-American Adam Mills as the only two players to receive five All-America awards in a single season. In 2007, Mills received his All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball, the NCBWA, the ABCA, Baseball America, and Rivals.com after leading the country in wins and ERA while helping the Niners reach their first NCAA Regional Final in program history – something Fisher helped this year’s squad replicate for the first time.

