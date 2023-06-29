Charlotte Volleyball Wins Conference USA Sport Academic Award
The Charlotte 49ers were named the Conference USA Sport Academic Award winner for the sport of volleyball, the league announced on Wednesday.
It’s the third season in a row that the Niners have had the top GPA among volleyball programs in Conference USA, posting a cumulative 3.701 GPA during the school year. The Sport Academic Award is given to the team in each conference-sponsored sport with the highest GPA for the academic year.
CLT had two players named to the CUSA All-Academic Team in the fall and had 10 earn the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal, given to student-athletes that boast a GPA of 3.75 or better. The entire team landed on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which recognizes all student-athletes with at least a 3.0 GPA.