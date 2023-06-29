UNC Chapel Hill Graduate Debuts On The Bachelorette

Xavier Bonner, a Ph.D candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, made his debut on the 20th season of the ABC dating reality series “The Bachelorette. He is on the show this season to try to win the hand of Charity Lawson.

Bonner is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the UNC School of Medicine. He attended Morehouse College before coming to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in fall 2018. His research focuses on HIV—specifically, better understanding the genotypic and phenotypic determinants of macrophage tropism—or, how HIV viruses enter different cell types. Bonner has been involved with The Graduate School’s, Diversity and Student Success program, in addition to many campus organizations. Following his upcoming graduation, he will become a strategy consultant at Triangle Insights Group.

