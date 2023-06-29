Davidson College Athlete Files Hazing Complaint

A complaint was filed alleging that a freshman athlete on the Davidson College men’s swimming and diving team suffered trauma from being forced to participate in “traditional” activities that included dancing in Speedos in front of hundreds of people.

Jay Pfeifer, Davidson College media relations director, was quoted by WSOC-TV: “Our Athletics Department leaders also are determining what actions will be taken.”

“The health and safety of every Davidson College student is our highest priority, and the College takes hazing allegations very seriously. We are prohibited by federal privacy laws from disclosing the names of the students involved,” Pfeifer said in a statement to Channel 9. “We have provided support to the members of our community who raised the concerns by connecting them with staff and resources from the Center for Student Health and Well-Being.”

According to Davidson College’s policy: “The college’s perspective on hazing is broadly viewed as any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them, regardless of a person’s willingness to participate. Furthermore, the college views any action in which a student is not given an option to participate, or in which an option is given but there is a consequence (whether real or perceived) of not participating, as hazing. Hazing includes violation of North Carolina law as established in NCGS §14-35.”

