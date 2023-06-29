JCSU Partners With Charlotte To Host A Summer Program For London Students

More than a dozen students from Kingston University in Kingston, South West London, arrived in Charlotte in mid-June for a summer program at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study anti-racism and climate change.

The program partnered with Dr. Terza Lima-Neves, chair of the Department of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, director of Global Education and Engagement and professor of Political Science at JCSU. Lima-Neves, along with three students and a JCSU alumnus, spoke with the students about HBCU culture in the United States in James B. Duke Memorial Library on June 22, 2023.

