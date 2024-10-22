New Security Policy For Microsoft Edge At Central Piedmont

What’s Happening: Microsoft Edge security policy and standardization.

A new security policy for Microsoft Edge will be rolled out on all college-owned computers starting Oct. 21, aimed at enhancing security and privacy. For full details, refer to the Knowledge Base article, Microsoft Edge Configuration Policy .

Central Piedmont is adopting Edge as the default and sole browser, with all other browsers being removed from college computers by Nov. 25. Chromebooks are exempt from this policy.

What You Need to Do:

For adjusting to the change, ITS encourages all users to start using Edge immediately for all browser activities.

To transfer your bookmarks or favorites from non-Edge browsers to Edge, follow the steps outlined in the Knowledge Base article, How to migrate your browser favorites into Edge.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact the ITS Service Desk .

