Chancellor Sharon L Gaber—Creating A Legacy Of Excellence At Charlotte

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) has established a Board of Visitors to strengthen its community engagement and research endeavors. The Board, composed of 54 influential figures, will serve three-year terms and provide valuable input on key University initiatives. The Board’s inaugural meeting focused on the University’s growing research enterprise and the impact of AI on various fields. The Board’s goal is to advocate for UNC Charlotte’s mission, offer guidance to leadership, and communicate the University’s impact to the broader community.

