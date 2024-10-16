Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber And The BOT Establish A Board Of Visitors

UNC Charlotte has taken a significant step in enhancing its community engagement and research initiatives by establishing a Board of Visitors.

“As UNC Charlotte continues to elevate its reputation as one of the nation’s next preeminent public research universities and a major economic driver for the region, it’s vitally important that we establish a University Board of Visitors,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “The influential group of leaders who answered the call to serve on the inaugural board will play a critical role in connecting, guiding and supporting the University as we fulfill our commitments and ambitions for the Charlotte region and beyond.”

The Board of Visitors held its inaugural meeting on campus with a session that focused on the University’s growing research enterprise. UNC Charlotte is projected to earn the nation’s highest research classification, Carnegie R1, in early 2025.

During the session, three faculty members outlined their breakthrough research that leverages artificial intelligence in effective leadership, virus prediction and cybersecurity.

Board members also had the opportunity to see firsthand the University’s impact through interactions with students, including Elijah Smith, a junior finance major and Pathways Promise Scholarship recipient from Charlotte, who welcomed attendees and highlighted his experience at the University.

Board members were invited by Gaber and the Board of Trustees to serve three-year terms and to attend two meetings per year. The volunteer board is focused on advocating for the University’s mission, consulting the leadership to ensure alignment of its strategies, providing valuable feedback on key initiatives, and communicating broadly about the University’s impact.



The inaugural board is composed of 54 members that include representatives from city and county government, elected officials, business and foundation leaders, andalumni leaders.

Three business leaders with strong connections to the University and to the region were selected as co-chairs for the inaugural board: Charles Bowman, executive-in-residence for UNC Charlotte and former Bank of America Charlotte market president; Pat Rodgers, CEO of Rodgers Builders; and Mike Wilson ’91, senior vice president and general counsel for Northwood Ravin and former chair of the University’s Board of Trustees.

Bowman said, “It is exciting to see Board of Visitors members coming together for meaningful dialogue and to share their experiences and deeper relationships. This promises to be beneficial for both the University and for our region.”

Rodgers noted, “I have been connected with UNC Charlotte for decades. I love the University, and I’m thrilled to be part of this next chapter as co-chair of the inaugural Board of Visitors.”

Wilson said, “As an alumnus, it is great to see how far the University has come. UNC Charlotte is on a tremendous trajectory. The Board of Visitors will be key in helping us maintain this significant momentum.”

For more information, visit the Board of Visitors website.

