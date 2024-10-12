Tim And Lisa Hose Value Investing In Queens University Charlotte

“Queens shaped my life into something positive—I became an adult there,” reflects Lisa Nahrgang Hose ’77, who credits her alma mater with setting her course for success. Decades later, that connection is as strong as ever. Lisa attended Queens at a time when it was all-women and about a quarter of the size it is today, where the atmosphere truly lent itself to everyone being able to know each other.

While at Queens, Lisa met her husband, Tim Hose, who notes that Queens really served as an anchor for Lisa to her hometown of Charlotte. Though Tim didn’t attend Queens, his connection to the university has grown steadily over the years. Together, they have shared memories and witnessed the university’s evolution, building a shared appreciation for its reach and impact. Tim recounted the significant influence of former President Billy Wireman and Past Board Chair Hugh McColl, leaders who played pivotal roles in securing the future of Queens through philanthropy and strategic growth, setting the stage for Queens to become the premier private university of Charlotte.

Over the years, the Hoses have watched Queens flourish, praising how well the university has balanced its growing student population with enhanced educational opportunities, expanded athletic programs, increased areas of study, and cultural experiences that emphasize art, music, and the exchange of ideas.

After seven years of living on Kiawah Island, Tim and Lisa recently moved back to Charlotte and are using the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with Queens. Their experience with the Learning Society has particularly impressed Lisa, who recalls the students who participated in a panel discussion with the speaker asking mature and well-thought-out questions. For her, it showcased the kind of education the students receive and the soft skills of confidence and critical thinking.

All of their experiences—from Lisa’s days as an English major to their recent interactions with current students—inspired them to invest in Queens through a planned gift supporting student scholarships.

Considering what inspires their generosity to Queens, Lisa says Queens feels like it’s a part of the fabric of Charlotte. Both agreed, “As long as Queens is attracting students and good faculty, they’re going to contribute to the world long after we’re gone—that’s where our motivation comes from.”

As Tim and Lisa prepare to move into a new home in the Queens neighborhood, their journey comes full circle, solidifying their lasting relationship with the university. For them, this planned gift isn’t just philanthropy—it’s a way of giving back to a place that shaped their lives and will continue to shape the lives of many for generations to come.

MORE >>>