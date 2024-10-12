Celebrate American Archives Month At Central Piedmont

Celebrate American Archives Month with a fun afternoon of transcribing historic student publications at Central Piedmont Community College! Join in to transcribe The Spark, which ran from 1976 to 2005. All participants will receive a free Central Piedmont-branded tote bag and cup!

Dates: Wed., Oct. 23, & Thu., Oct. 24

Time: 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Hagemeyer Library, Room 3250 (3rd floor)

No registration required! Open to students, staff, and faculty. For questions, email archives@cpcc.edu.

