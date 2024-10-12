Charlotte C-Suite Speaker Series With Ally Financial Shares Career Lessons

Do It Right. While this short phrase seems simple on the surface, for Ally Financial Inc., its deeper meaning underpins everything the company does.

“Fundamentally, as we go through every decision-making process at Ally, we hold these three words core to how we make a decision,” said Ali Summerville, business administration executive with Ally, while talking with 200 Belk College of Business students on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“Sometimes our decisions aren’t always the absolute best for the bottom line (immediately),” Summerville said. “But if we take a step back, we believe if we’re taking care of our employees, they will take care of our customers and therefore our bottom line will see the result. We believe that by doing things right, we really will serve our customers well, and ultimately that is what our shareholders want.”

Summerville joined the students, along with a handful of Belk College academic leaders, at the Popp Martin Student Union on UNC Charlotte’s campus for the latest installment of the college’s C-Suite Speaker Series, now in its ninth year. The informal chat, held twice each year, features business leaders sharing career and life lessons in what could be called a master class on leadership.

On this day, Dean Richard Buttimer moderated as Summerville illuminated for students the concepts of corporate citizenship, Ally’s evolution as a leading digital financial services company, life-career balance, the building of trust and other issues that leaders in the C-Suite commonly face. Questions from students helped guide the conversation.

“The C-Suite chat gave us a glimpse into the perspective of someone who has succeeded in their professional path,” student leader Jayson Richardson said. “As students, we learn the technical knowledge for our desired careers, and then events like this remind us that intangible skills are just as important to have a prosperous career path. Career paths are rarely linear, so the actions taken at each point along the way determine the career path. My most important takeaway from this event is that to be successful, I need to give my best effort in all of my work.”

Student leader Andrew Walford observed that the session allowed participants to hear real-life experiences that can inspire them as they create their own futures.

“One of the most impactful things I heard,” Walford said, “was the idea that asking for help is not a sign of failure but a necessary step in personal growth. Being transparent and upfront with those around us builds trust, and having a generous spirit often leads to mutual success and fulfillment. Her emphasis on leading by example and maintaining credibility also resonated with me. As I prepare for a career in dentistry, where trust and leadership are critical, these lessons will help me foster stronger relationships with colleagues and patients.”

In her current role with Ally, Summerville connects with business and functional leads on behalf of the CEO’s office on enterprise-wide business initiatives. This includes managing and implementing executive leadership routines and seeking organizational efficiencies that advance Ally’s strategic objectives. She also oversees the company’s corporate workplace team, leads the company’s corporate citizenship and community relations efforts and serves as board chair for the Ally Charitable Foundation.

Summerville’s extensive community involvement includes serving on the Executive Committee and as chair for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

She was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Central Piedmont Community College in 2023 and is chairman emeritus for Charlotte Wine and Food. She also serves on the Investment Advisory Committee for the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund and formerly served as board chair for Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region. In 2021, she was recognized with the Charlotte Business Journal’s Women in Business Achievement Award for making a mark in her career and her community. She’s also been named one of the Most Influential Women in Mecklenburg County and is a recipient of Career Mastered magazine’s Leadership in Action Award.

MORE >>>