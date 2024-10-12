Fall 2024 Student Enrollment Breaks Records At Charlotte

The UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business is celebrating a significant milestone this fall as it welcomes its largest-ever student body, with landmark enrollment growth of 8.5% that signals its advancement as a world-class business school serving a world-class city.

“The Belk College of Business is thrilled to welcome our largest-ever student body this fall,” said Natasha Randle, associate dean for undergraduate programs. “These record numbers are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our advising team, faculty, staff and partners. Our commitment to excellence ensures every student receives a top-tier education and comprehensive support that prepares them to be leaders in the dynamic business world.”

This academic year, the college will teach, support, and actively engage more than 5,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Undergraduate enrollment has reached a historic level of 4,674 students, including 951 first-time college students, 458 transfer students, 31 readmitted students, and 3,234 continuing students. This marks a record incoming and first-time in college enrollment, with a 12.7% increase in first-time in college students and a 15% increase in transfer students, contributing to an overall enrollment growth of 8.5%.

The Belk College has seen notable increases in high-demand majors, with a:

46% rise in international business majors

28% increase in pre-accounting majors

21% increase in accounting majors

25% increase in business analytics majors

“These numbers tell a strong story,” Randle said. “They reflect the growing interest and demand for business education provided by the Belk College, driven by the college’s commitment to providing relevant and high-quality programs that meet the needs of students and employers.”

The record-breaking enrollment connects to the work of college faculty and staff, along with collaborations with more than 120 business partners, over a dozen global academic partners, and an engaged network of over 38,000 alumni, 60% of whom live in the Charlotte region.

These partners and alumni enhance applied learning opportunities for students through internships, mentorships, expert panels, global experiences and high-impact experiences.

The increase in international business majors and the significant rise in pre-accounting and business analytics majors highlight the college’s ability to attract students to its innovative and industry-relevant programs.

In graduate programs, nearly 100 students are currently enrolled in the college’s fully online MBA, which launched in fall 2022 and quickly attracted students to its two technology-focused concentrations of business analytics and digital marketing.

Meanwhile, demand for the nationally ranked on-campus Charlotte MBA remains strong as working professionals seek to expand their skills.

UNC Charlotte also welcomed its largest-ever class of first-time college students, pushing university enrollment to 31,091. Charlotte’s undergraduate enrollment continues to be the second-highest among the UNC System’s 17-member institutions, defying the trend of declining enrollments in several regions of the country.

