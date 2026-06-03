Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Free Food Samples Available At Central Piedmont Food Trucks

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Central Piedmont line cooking students are turning class time into real-world practice with free, rotating food truck samples for the campus community. 

What’s cooking: 

  • Expect a rotating menu inspired by global flavors, including: 
  • Breakfast favorites 
  • Southern comfort food 
  • Italian classics 
  • Chinese stir-fry 
  • Hearty dinner selections 

When to go: 

  • Thursday, June 4 
  • Tuesday, June 9 
  • Thursday, June 11 
  • Tuesday, June 16 
  • Wednesday, June 17 

5:00–6:30 p.m., or until samples run out 

Plan ahead: 
Samples are free and available while supplies last, so arriving early is recommended. 

The takeaway: 
It’s a quick way to support student chefs, try something new and see hands-on learning in action. 

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