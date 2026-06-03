Free Food Samples Available At Central Piedmont Food Trucks
Central Piedmont line cooking students are turning class time into real-world practice with free, rotating food truck samples for the campus community.
What’s cooking:
- Expect a rotating menu inspired by global flavors, including:
- Breakfast favorites
- Southern comfort food
- Italian classics
- Chinese stir-fry
- Hearty dinner selections
When to go:
- Thursday, June 4
- Tuesday, June 9
- Thursday, June 11
- Tuesday, June 16
- Wednesday, June 17
5:00–6:30 p.m., or until samples run out
Plan ahead:
Samples are free and available while supplies last, so arriving early is recommended.
The takeaway:
It’s a quick way to support student chefs, try something new and see hands-on learning in action.