Free Food Samples Available At Central Piedmont Food Trucks

Central Piedmont line cooking students are turning class time into real-world practice with free, rotating food truck samples for the campus community.

What’s cooking:

Expect a rotating menu inspired by global flavors, including:

Breakfast favorites

Southern comfort food

Italian classics

Chinese stir-fry

Hearty dinner selections

When to go:

Thursday, June 4

Tuesday, June 9

Thursday, June 11

Tuesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 17

5:00–6:30 p.m., or until samples run out

Plan ahead:

Samples are free and available while supplies last, so arriving early is recommended.

The takeaway:

It’s a quick way to support student chefs, try something new and see hands-on learning in action.

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