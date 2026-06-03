Charlotte Ace Pinky Chaisilprungruang Honored By The Women’s Golf Coaches Association

Charlotte’s Pinky Chaisilprungruang has been named a WGCA Division I Honorable Mention All-American for the second consecutive season as announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 2025-26 season was a historic one for Chaisilprungruang as she set a program record with a 70.97 stroke average, while claiming individual titles at the Tiger Classic, French Broad Collegiate Invitational, the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate, and the American Conference Championship. In total, she posted seven top five finishes and shot par or better in 22 of the 34 rounds this year with 20 of those rounds being under par.

On a national level, she was named to the ANNIKA Award Postseason Watchlist and ended the season as the 49th ranked individual player in the Scoreboard rankings.

Chaisilprungruang was named American Conference Golfer of the Year and earned trips to the NCAA Regionals in each of her first two seasons as a 49er. She finished tied for 19th at the Chapel Hill Regional this past season.

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 750 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

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