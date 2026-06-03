Charlotte Engineering Researchers, Shen-en Chen And Tiefu Zhao, Are Advancing New Technologies From The Lab To The Real-World

By MEENAKSHI NAIR

Engineering researchers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are advancing new technologies that could improve the transportation systems and data center safety across North Carolina. Supported by NCInnovation, two projects led by W.S. Lee College of Engineering faculty are moving from the lab to probable real-world use.

Leading North Carolina to the forefront of next-generation rail transportation

Shen-en Chen, professor of civil engineering, is developing a battery-powered rail system that relies on wireless charging technology embedded in the tracks to remove the barrier of slow and expensive deployment. The project aims to reduce the need for costly overhead electrical infrastructure typically required to power rail systems by combining existing technological components. A newly funded grant from NCInnovation is set to test this real-world demonstration in Belmont, moving the system out of the lab and into an operating environment to provide the immediate proof of concept investors and transit agencies need to see. Ultimately, this technology could make rail transportation cleaner, more flexible, and less expensive to expand, positioning North Carolina at the forefront of next-generation rail.

Pioneering safeguards for high-voltage data center safety

Tiefu Zhao, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, is developing an AI-enabled solid-state circuit breaker for high-voltage data centers. As AI continues driving rapid growth in data centers, safer electrical systems are becoming increasingly important. Zhao’s technology is designed to quickly detect and stop electrical faults before they cause damage, fire risks, or service interruptions. Unlike traditional mechanical breakers, the solid-state system operates electronically, allowing faster shutdowns, reduced wear and tear and safer operation. The project could become one of the first AI-enabled 800-volt DC solid-state breaker systems specifically designed for next-generation data centers.

This automated technology addresses the urgent challenge of massive data center expansion shifting to high-voltage DC power systems that current safety infrastructure cannot handle. Operating entirely electronically, the system instantly blocks electricity during a fault, eliminating dangerous electric sparks (arcs) and allowing for remote operation. NCInnovation funding is securing the final push for pilot deployments, certification readiness, and commercialization with industry partner Atom Power. Ultimately, this positions North Carolina, a major data center hub, to capture the infrastructure market and build high-value manufacturing that protects surrounding communities and facilities before industry standards lock in.

“We are very grateful for NCInnovation’s support,” Zhao said on behalf of both awardees. “These projects builds on years of research and collaboration with many partners. I am especially grateful to the students, faculty, staff and partners across the engineering college who helped move this technology from an early research idea toward real-world commercialization.”

The leading research projects highlight UNC Charlotte’s expanding role in advanced transportation and energy research, positioning North Carolina as a leader in emerging infrastructure technologies that could benefit communities, businesses and industries statewide.

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