Charlotte 49er Running Club Has Opportunity To Compete At National Level

The 49er Running Club is seeking contributions to cover travel and associated costs for regionals and nationals competitions. This fall, the 49er Running Club has the incredible opportunity to compete at both regional and national levels. Both are out-of-state events and require us to travel and spend the night in hotels. Your donation will directly support our travel and registration expenses, allowing our dedicated athletes to represent our school on the big stage. By donating, you’re not just helping the team reach these prestigious, out-of-state competitions — you’re investing in its growth, camaraderie and the chance to achieve its dreams.

“Competing for the team has been a highlight of my college experience and has enabled me to grow not only as an athlete but as an individual,” said Madison Lanai. “The 49er Running Club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I hope my last year on the team will be the best one yet!”

