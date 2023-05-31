UNC Board of Governors Appoint 3 New UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees

Effective July 1, Geoff Gray, Hugh McColl Jr. and Michael Smith will begin their duties on the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees. The three were appointed recently by the UNC Board of Governors, which also reappointed current trustee, Christine Katziff.

“We are grateful these leaders have agreed to serve on the board,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Their expertise and leadership will be critical as we fulfill our vision as a top-tier research university dedicated to student access and success.”

MORE >>>