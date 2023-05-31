Gaston College Sets Two Milestones In NJCAA World Series Win

Gaston College’s offense erupted for 20 hits and starter and winner Nolan Straniero pitched four no-hit innings as the Rhinos took a 13-6 victory over Shelton State, Ala., in a National Junior College Athletic Association elimination game on Tuesday afternoon at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Col., in front of a crowd of 3,122.

The win advanced Gaston College (50-12) into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. elimination game against the loser of Tuesday night’s Wabash Valley, Ill.-Blinn, Tex., contest.

The Rhinos set two significant milestones with the victory.

Not only was it the school’s first World Series victory in its first try but Gaston College becomes only the eighth team in Region 10 history to win 50 games in a single season – and first since 2009.

