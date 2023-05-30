Gaston College Baseball Competes Tomorrow To Continue In The NJCAA World Series

Gaston College’s baseball team has faced very little adversity in this historic season.

But after losing its opening game of the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series, the Rhinos are determined to respond by setting more history.

After all, another victory would make Gaston College the eighth team in Region 10 history to reach 50 victories in a single season – and first since 2009.

Reaching that milestone will take bouncing back from Sunday’s 9-3 opening round loss to Blinn, Tex., in a loser’s bracket matchup on Tuesday at noon Eastern Time against Shelton State, Ala.

Coach Shohn Doty is confident his team that is now 49-12 overall will respond.

